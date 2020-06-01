English
'It's 2020 ffs' – Ricciardo hits out at continued racism after Floyd death

By Sacha Pisani

Melbourne, June 1: Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo expressed his anger over "toxic" and disgraceful racism after George Floyd's death in the United States.

Floyd - an African-American man - died in Minneapolis after a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck during an arrest on Monday (June 1).

Violent protests have broken out across the USA since Floyd's death, during which he was filmed crying out for help as he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground.

After world champion Lewis Hamilton called out the "white-dominated" Formula One over its silence amid the outcry, F1 rival Ricciardo also vented his frustration.

Seeing the news the last few days has left me saddened, what happened to George Floyd and what continues to happen in today’s society is a disgrace. Now more than ever we need to stand together, unified together. Racism is toxic and needs to be addressed not with violence or silence but with unity and action. We need to stand up, we need to be a WE. Let’s be better people. It’s 2020 ffs. Black lives matter.

"Seeing the news the last few days has left me saddened," Australian star Ricciardo, who will join McLaren next season, wrote via social media on Monday (June 1).

"What happened to George Floyd and what continues to happen in today's society is a disgrace.

"Now more than ever we need to stand together, unified together. Racism is toxic and needs to be addressed not with violence or silence, but with unity and action.

"We need to stand up, we need to be a WE. Let's be better, people. It's 2020 ffs. Black lives matter."

Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
