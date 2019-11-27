English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jerez test: Marquez ends rain-interrupted day 2 on top

By
Marc Marquez
The reigning champion signed off fastest in the Jerez test before heading for surgery.

Bengaluru, November 27: Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was fastest on day 2 of the FIM MotoGP World Championship's pre-season test in Jerez, Spain, with the reigning champion posting a 1:37.820 to sign off for the season on top - although there were more headlines for the number 93 than just on-track.

From the Jerez test, Marquez will now head for surgery on his right shoulder after a crash on day 1 of the test exacerbated a problem that had already begun to plague him. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was second quickest and just 0.017 in arrears, with his team-mate Joan Mir completing the top three on Tuesday.

Day 2 at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto was largely disrupted by rain, with the riders getting limited dry track time before the wet weather arrived at around 12:15 local time.

Maverick Vinales tops day 1 of Jerez test

On a wet track, less than half the field ventured out, but those who did include MotoGP rookies Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Iker Lecuona (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), as all three used the time to test out their new machines in the different conditions.

With two pre-season tests over, stay tuned over the winter as the start of the season fast approaches! Qatar will be here faster than you think...

Down to business

Down to business

Marquez had swiftly got down to business, setting the second fastest time of the test overall - and the quickest of the day - on his third flying lap.

The number 93 retained three bikes in the garage as on day 1, and the partial dislocation of his right shoulder did not seem to be affecting him out on track but the Spaniard then announced he has elected to have surgery as a preventative measure after medical consultation.

Rookie Alex Marquez was 17th, and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) 13th on Tuesday - although the Brit put in limited laps.

Limited laps

Limited laps

Limited laps was true for many and definitely for Mir, who did only 12 laps to end the day in third, with Alex Rins putting in twice that and turning the tables on his teammate on Day 2.

Test rider Sylvain Guintoli did 14 laps for the Hamamatsu factory, but the Team Suzuki Ecstar camp seem very pleased with their early 2020 progress with the new engine. "Back-to-back" testing with 2019 and 2020 parts was key for Team Manager Davide Brivio, and all three riders improved their lap time.

Yamaha charge

Yamaha charge

Yamaha ended the day in fourth with Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) - although the number 12 remains fastest overall - and he put in 15 laps.

Across the two days, Yamaha duo Vinales and Valentino Rossi continued testing the 2020 YZR-M1, with both having one 2020 - with a slightly different fuel tank - and one 2019 M1 in their garage

Solid test

Solid test

Over at Petronas Yamaha SRT, Fabio Quartararo was fifth and team-mate Franco Morbidelli seventh. They confirmed they had been trying "a 2020 prototype" Yamaha engine specification in Jerez.

The carbon swingarm did not appear on day 2 for the duo, but it was a solid looking test for Quartararo and Morbidelli heading into the winter break.

Ducati's new chassis

Ducati's new chassis

Sixth fastest Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) and 12th fastest Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) continued to work on Ducati's new chassis on both days in Jerez, with both riders confirming it was a step in the right direction.

On day 2, test rider Michele Pirro was seen using a new aero piece on the front wheel too. Jack Miller and Pramac Racing, meanwhile, completed just four laps on day 2 as the rain saw them pack up early for the winter.

(By a special arrangment with Dorna Sports)

More MARC MARQUEZ News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sergio Castel all praise for ISL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue