Jerez test: Marquez ends rain-interrupted day 2 on top

Down to business

Marquez had swiftly got down to business, setting the second fastest time of the test overall - and the quickest of the day - on his third flying lap.

The number 93 retained three bikes in the garage as on day 1, and the partial dislocation of his right shoulder did not seem to be affecting him out on track but the Spaniard then announced he has elected to have surgery as a preventative measure after medical consultation.

Rookie Alex Marquez was 17th, and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) 13th on Tuesday - although the Brit put in limited laps.

Limited laps

Limited laps was true for many and definitely for Mir, who did only 12 laps to end the day in third, with Alex Rins putting in twice that and turning the tables on his teammate on Day 2.

Test rider Sylvain Guintoli did 14 laps for the Hamamatsu factory, but the Team Suzuki Ecstar camp seem very pleased with their early 2020 progress with the new engine. "Back-to-back" testing with 2019 and 2020 parts was key for Team Manager Davide Brivio, and all three riders improved their lap time.

Yamaha charge

Yamaha ended the day in fourth with Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) - although the number 12 remains fastest overall - and he put in 15 laps.

Across the two days, Yamaha duo Vinales and Valentino Rossi continued testing the 2020 YZR-M1, with both having one 2020 - with a slightly different fuel tank - and one 2019 M1 in their garage

Solid test

Over at Petronas Yamaha SRT, Fabio Quartararo was fifth and team-mate Franco Morbidelli seventh. They confirmed they had been trying "a 2020 prototype" Yamaha engine specification in Jerez.

The carbon swingarm did not appear on day 2 for the duo, but it was a solid looking test for Quartararo and Morbidelli heading into the winter break.

Ducati's new chassis

Sixth fastest Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) and 12th fastest Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) continued to work on Ducati's new chassis on both days in Jerez, with both riders confirming it was a step in the right direction.

On day 2, test rider Michele Pirro was seen using a new aero piece on the front wheel too. Jack Miller and Pramac Racing, meanwhile, completed just four laps on day 2 as the rain saw them pack up early for the winter.