JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury got off to a colourful start

By

Dambuk (Arunachal Pradesh), December 12: The 6th edition of the JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury, one of India's toughest and most exciting off-roading competitions, got off to a colorful start at Dambuk in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley on December 12 afternoon.

Around 21 teams from across the country who are in fray were flagged off by Mr Mopi Mihu, MLA of Anini in presence of Dambuk MLA Mrs Gum Tayeng and more than 3000 cheering spectators.

The 4X4 Fury which is being held at the backdrop of the famous "Orange Festival Of Adventure & Music" will test the skills of the team in a challenging format comprising long marathon stages. This will be the first time such a format is being followed in a off-roading competition.

The event will be a keenly-contested one with defending champions Manabhum Offroaders Club Of Arunachal (MOCA) striving to retain their title in the face of tough challenges posed by the best and toughest off-roaders of the country like Bangalore's BODA, NIOC from Delhi, R&T Catalyst from Kottayam, Team Fairmont from Mumbai and DOT of Goa, among others.

The competitors will have to negotiate natural and grueling obstacles like swamps, steep riverbanks, boulder-filled riverbeds and tracks through verdant rainforests. The event will be a tough test of man and machine over the next four days.

This is a calendar event of Arunachal Pradesh Tourism that is focused on promoting adventure sports in the state.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 23:00 [IST]
