Joan Mir to partner Marc Marquez at Honda

The Spaniard will become Marc Marquez's Repsol Honda team-mate for the 2023 and 2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship seasons.

The number 36 had long been rumoured to be in talks with Repsol Honda to become Marquez' team-mate, and the news was confirmed by HRC, via a media release.

It makes for an exciting line up, and also will be the fifth time two world champions have shared a garage in MotoGP.

Mir had established himself as a world champion-level talent from his first full season in Moto3 in 2016.

In 2017 the Mir lifted the lightweight class crown aboard a Honda before moving to the intermediate class the following year.

Alongside two World Championships, the 24-year-old rider has also claimed 12 Grand Prix wins and 33 podiums.

The Palma-born rider will compete aboard the Honda RC213V in the Factory Team from the next season, the HRC media release added.

Mir joins current team-mate Alex Rins in moving across from Suzuki to Honda after the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship campaign comes to a close.

"I'm very excited to officially announce that I will join the Repsol Honda Team next year. Thanks to HRC for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to defend these historic colours, which are full of history and world titles," Mir said.

"We'll take advantage of all my experience accumulated over the years in MotoGP with Suzuki to contribute as much as possible to the project and to fight together to become world champions again.

"Now it's time to continue focused on my recovery to return to the circuits as soon as possible and have a great end of the season with Team Suzuki Ecstar."

Mir's 2020 MotoGP triumph had many firsts to his credit.

He had become the first Moto3 champion to win the premier class title and the first to win it for Suzuki in 20 years since Kenny Roberts Jr in 2000.

He is also the first former Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup rider to win the premier class crown.