Lorenzo: I wouldn't be short of offers if I made permanent MotoGP return

By
Jorge Lorenzo
After retiring late last year, Jorge Lorenzo said he was sure there would be offers if he decided to return.

Bengaluru, March 30: Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo believes he would have plenty of offers if he decided to come out of retirement.

The Spaniard, 32, retired last year after winning three FIM MotoGP World Championships, the last of which came in 2015.

MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro recently criticised Lorenzo, saying he had retired so he could leave Honda before returning to Yamaha.

Lorenzo, who is set to race for Yamaha as a wildcard at the Catalan Grand Prix, accepted the Spaniard's opinion and said he was sure there would be several offers if he decided to make a return.

"There're many opinions and you've to respect what they think. If in this case Pol thinks that and says it with respect, well, it's respected," Lorenzo told Catalunya Radio in an interview.

"In the event that I wanted to compete again, I don't think I would be short of offers, but at the moment that isn't the case."

Lorenzo struggled late in his MotoGP career, failing to register wins in 2017 and 2019.

He has no plans to make a comeback, saying he had achieved all he could in MotoGP.

"I've always said that the decision was final," Lorenzo said.

"You can never say, 'I'll not drink from this water', but I retired with the idea of leaving forever. I was 32 years old, I had been a professional for 15 years.

"And luckily I've been very successful and I have won many things. Other riders haven't been so lucky.

"To continue would be to repeat because I can't achieve something more important than being the MotoGP world champion, and I did it three times."

The start of the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship season has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: MotoGP to revise 2020 calendar again as Spanish Grand Prix postponed

The Losail International Circuit in Qatar, which traditionally stages the season opener under lights was able to host only the Moto2 and Moto3 events, while races in Argentina, Thailand, the United States and Jerez (Spain) have all been postponed because of the coronavirus.

(With inputs from Omnisport)

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
