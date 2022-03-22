Jorge Lorenzo to be inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame

Lorenzo, who has won five FIM World Championships across all classes (three in MotoGP and two in 250cc) along with Grand Prix motorcycling greats -- Max Biaggi and Hugh Anderson -- were set to be inducted into the MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame, prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But due to the bio-bubble restrictions in place forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to delay their inductions until such time as it was possible to hold a more traditional MotoGP Legend ceremony - allowing the three the opportunity to celebrate the milestone in the company of family members, friends, and paddock personnel.

As per a Dorna Sports media release, Lorenzo will be inducted on Saturday (March 26) at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, with two-time world superbike champion Biaggi up next on April 1 at the Autodromo del Mugello.

Anderson will be inducted later in 2022, with the initial plan set to see the ceremony for the New Zealander take place at Phillip Island.

For Lorenzo, the stats speak for himself -- 18 seasons, three MotoGP World Championships, two 250cc world title, 68 wins, 152 podiums, 69 pole positions and 37 fastest laps: that is Lorenzo, one of the true greats of the modern day Grand Prix racing.

The Spaniard has won 44 MotoGP races with Yamaha, a tally bettered only by the legendary Valentino Rossi (56).

The MotoGP Hall of Fame is a long list of Grand Prix motorcycling greats that includes Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Geoff Duke, Wayne Gardner, Mike Hailwood, Daijiro Kato, Eddie Lawson, Anton Mang, Angel Nieto, Wayne Rainey, Phil Read, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts, Jarno Saarinen, Kevin Schwantz, Barry Sheene, Marco Simoncelli, Freddie Spencer, Casey Stoner, John Surtees, Carlo Ubbiali, Alex Crivillé, Franco Uncini, Marco Lucchinelli, Randy Mamola, Kork Ballington, Dani Pedrosa, Stefan Dörflinger, Jorge 'Aspar' Martinez and the late, great Nicky Hayden.