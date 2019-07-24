English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jorge Lorenzo to return for British MotoGP at Silverstone

By
Jorge Lorenzo
Jorge Lorenzo will make his comeback at Silverstone

Bengaluru, July 24: After suffering fractures to his vertebrae during the Dutch MotoGP, Jorge Lorenzo is well on road to recovery and will return for the British GP on August 25.

Lorenzo and his Repsol Honda Team had agreed it was the best for the Spaniard to miss both the Czech and Austrian rounds to continue his recovery and avoid any further risk of injury.

Having spent the summer break working on his recovery, Lorenzo's condition has improved but he is still in some pain and his movement on a bike remains restricted. Silverstone has been set as his new objective for returning to riding for the Repsol Honda Team.

In his place, Stefan Bradl will again ride the RC213V in Repsol Honda Team colours. The German had been scheduled to wildcard at the Czech GP, but will now fill in for Lorenzo as he did at the Sachsenring.

(With Repsol Honda Media inputs)

More JORGE LORENZO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue