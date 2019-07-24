Jorge Lorenzo to return for British MotoGP at Silverstone

Lorenzo and his Repsol Honda Team had agreed it was the best for the Spaniard to miss both the Czech and Austrian rounds to continue his recovery and avoid any further risk of injury.

Having spent the summer break working on his recovery, Lorenzo's condition has improved but he is still in some pain and his movement on a bike remains restricted. Silverstone has been set as his new objective for returning to riding for the Repsol Honda Team.

Focusing on his recovery, @lorenzo99 is now aiming to be back at the #BritishGP.@stefanbradl will join the Repsol Honda Team in Brno.https://t.co/MYcIiIyX4H pic.twitter.com/Xl1BkOIVc2 — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) July 24, 2019

In his place, Stefan Bradl will again ride the RC213V in Repsol Honda Team colours. The German had been scheduled to wildcard at the Czech GP, but will now fill in for Lorenzo as he did at the Sachsenring.

(With Repsol Honda Media inputs)