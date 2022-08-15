K1000 Rally: Rajendra reigns supreme as Sarath Mohan is the top privateer; Aishwarya Pissay back on top

As per a media elease received, Kerala's Sarath Mohan, astride a Husqvarna, became the top privateer, taking sixth place in the overall standings, behind Petronas TVS Racing team, who once again made a clean sweep of all the top five

places in the event held under the aegis of Karnataka Motor Sports Club in the weekend.

Sarath, from Mallapuram, won the Superbike Expert Class 1A and Naresh VS conquered the Bullet Class 6.

Sarath and Naresh are the only riders who have won all the four rounds.

K1000 Rally: Aishwarya Pissay, the cynosure of all eyes

Meanwhile, star attraction Aishwarya took back the championship lead in the ladies class with a facile victory.

It may be recalled that the Bengaluru-based rider had re-launched her campaign by successfully completing the gruelling Baja Aragon, the fourth round of the FIM Bajas World Cup that was held in Teruel recently.

And in Bengaluru, the 26-year-old continued from where shhe had left off in Aragon.

Anoop Manjappa, Sasi Kumar, Imran Pasha, Russel Jossy and Sanjay Somasekhar won the other classes.

Pinkesh Thakkar of Aprilia JB Racing topped the standings winning the Scooter class while BK Pawan won the Star of K1000 title.

Provisional Results (Round 4):

Class 1:

Superbike Pro-Expert:

1. Rajendra RE (Petronas TVS Racing) 51:21.156

2. Abdul Wahid Tanveer (TVS) 51:41.457

3. R Nataraj (TVS) 53:00.815

Class 1A:

Superbike Expert:

1. Sarath Mohan 57: 03.707

2. Sinan Francis 01:00:36.723

3. Mithun Gopal 01:13:42.547

Class 2:

1. Anoop Manjappa 01:06:44.802

2. Chalass K Bose 01:07:21.388

3. Sudharshan B 01:09: 01.048

Class 3:

1. Sasi Kumar 01:00:11:700

2. Gidyun Benjamin 01:01:02. 528

3. Varun Kumar 01:02:47:117

Class 4:

1. Imran Pasha (TVS) 55:55:636

2. Banteilang Jerwa (TVS) 57:51.299

3. Adnan Ahmed 58:34.018

Class 5:

1. Russel Jossy 01:02: 06.696

2. Amogh Nag 01:07:28.620

3. Venu Ramesh KR 01:07:39.403

Class 6:

1. Naresh VS 01:02:32.481

2. Mahesh Kumar 01:09:26.454

3. Shajeer Ishmail 01:10:14.099

Class 7:

1. Aishwarya Pissay (TVS) 01:07:24.068

2. Sameera Dahiya 01:24:17.364

3. Deeksha Srivastava 01:31:13.909

Class 8:

1. Pinkesh Thakkar (Aprilia JBR) 01:06:27:709

2. Karthik Naidu (TVS) 01:06:29:973

3. Subramanya T 01:06:46:747

Class 9:

1. Sanjay Somashekar 01:00:25:746

2. Naveen Somashekar 01:06:14:891

3. C Pradeep (PRN Motorsports) 01:06:37:032

Star of K1000:

1. BK Pawan 01:03:47.017

2. Gowtham Rao R 01:04:02.918;

3. L Bharath 01:10:27.572.