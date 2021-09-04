Kimi Raikkonen tests positive for coronavirus, ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix

Raikkonen confirmed on Wednesday that he will retire from Formula One at the end of the 2021 season.

Heading into the weekend there were just 10 races - including Sunday's trip around the Circuit Zandvoort - left in Raikkonen's F1 career, though he is now having to skip the event, which has been reintroduced to the calendar this year.

The 41-year-old Alfa Romeo driver is isolating in his hotel, with the team confirming he is not showing any symptoms and is in good spirits.

Robert Kubica, who has not raced in F1 since Abu Dhabi in 2019, will stand in for the 2007 world champion.

"Robert has been reserve driver of Alfa Romeo Racing since the start of the 2020 season and has driven the team’s C41 in three practice sessions this year," Alfa Romeo said via Twitter.

"With 97 Formula One starts to his name and experience with 2021 Formula One machinery, he will be ready for action and to give his best for the team."

Raikkonen will require a negative test result in order to return to the paddock, so his status for the Italian Grand Prix remains uncertain for now.

A joint FIA and F1 statement read: "The FIA, Formula 1 and Alfa Romeo Racing can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for COVID-19.

"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols he will take no further part in this Event. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on the Dutch Grand Prix."