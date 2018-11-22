Kubica handed Williams drive for 2019

Kubica has not raced in Formula One since 2010, his career in the sport interrupted by life-altering injuries he suffered in a rally crash.

He had been tested for a seat at Williams and Renault prior to the 2018 season but was not considered by the French team, while Sergey Sirotkin was preferred by the British outfit.

The Pole landed the role of reserve driver with Williams but has now been promoted to a race seat alongside F1 rookie George Russell.

Kubica achieved 12 podium finishes across spells with Sauber and Renault prior to his injury.