English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Kubica handed Williams drive for 2019

By Opta
Robert Kubica will drive for Williams in 2019
Robert Kubica will drive for Williams in 2019

London, November 22: Robert Kubica will make a long-awaited return to the Formula One grid after being named as a Williams driver for the 2019 season.

Kubica has not raced in Formula One since 2010, his career in the sport interrupted by life-altering injuries he suffered in a rally crash.

He had been tested for a seat at Williams and Renault prior to the 2018 season but was not considered by the French team, while Sergey Sirotkin was preferred by the British outfit.

The Pole landed the role of reserve driver with Williams but has now been promoted to a race seat alongside F1 rookie George Russell.

Kubica achieved 12 podium finishes across spells with Sauber and Renault prior to his injury.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs AUS: 2nd T20I: Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue