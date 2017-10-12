Kubica in line to replace Massa at Williams

Bengaluru, October 12: In a clear sign that he is all set to end his seven-year absence from Formula One, Robert Kubica completed a one-day test with Williams at the British Grand Prix circuit in Silverstone.

The grapevine is that the driver from Poland is in line to replace Felippe Massa if Williams do not renew the Brazilian's contract next year.

The former champions said it had been a "successful day" with the 32-year-old driving a 2014-specification FW36 car at the British Grand Prix circuit.

No lap times or any further information about the programme were provided.

Kubica, who won in Canada with BMW Sauber in 2008, is scheduled for a fuller assessment at Budapest's Hungaroring this month with Williams' British reserve driver Paul di Resta also due to feature in that two-day test.

Paddock rumours link both Di Resta and Kubica as potential replacements for the 36-year-old Massa.

It may be recalled that Kubica partially severed his right forearm in an horrific 2011 crash during a rally he entered for fun before the start of that Formula One season, and there are lingering doubts about his arm movement.

He later swicthed to World Rally Championship's support category where he was crowned champion in his first season.

Kubica also had completed 142 laps of the Hungarian Grand Prix circuit in August in a test with Renault that revealed no "obvious roadblocks", according to the French team.

He is being assisted by Germany's 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, a friend and former rival who started his F1 career with Williams in 2006 before moving to Mercedes.

Renault ended up taking Carlos Sainz on loan from Toro Rosso for next season as a replacement for Britain's Jolyon Palmer, with the Spaniard joining the team already for next week's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.