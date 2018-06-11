Kush Maini secures seventh podium of the year to continue impressive run

Maini started the weekend on a high, with a strong qualifying session where he was on top for the most part only to be pushed down to P2 with 5 minutes to go, he ended up behind Lundqvist in the session, just 0.051s off pole.

Race 1 began with Lundqvist and Kush making good starts off the line, and saw Lundqvist pull away after the first lap. Kush closed the gap on the race leader with some quick laps, one if which saw him create a new BRDC British F3 lap record around the newly resurfaced Silverstone Grand Prix circuit in the process. He finished just 0.392s off the P1, making this his 6th podium of the championship.

Race 2 saw Kush start at the back of the pack from P16, owing to the reverse grid format of the F3. An early incident in the race meant he had to recover and fight back to gain a couple of places and finish the race in P14. Race 3 however saw Kush start from pole, on account of his record breaking lap in Race 1.

A strong start for Tom Gamble, meant Kush lost one place off the line and while trying to regain this position, Kush veered off course, dropping to P3 by the end of lap 1. Some exciting but disciplined driving ensured that he finished on the podium yet again, keeping him in the hunt for the driver's championship.

Talking about his weekend, Kush said, "The first race was good for us with promising speed. The second race was tricky, we got a good start but three into one corner doesn't go, but it was a racing incident. We put that behind us and started on pole for race three because of the fastest lap. I didn't get off the line well and then had a bit of a tussle through Maggots and Becketts but we can only take the positives from this weekend. We're still third in the championship with a bit of a margin, but I think we can keep pushing and I'm going to give it my all every race, and that's all I can do."

The next round of BRDC F3 Championship will take place at the legendary Spa towards the end of July.

Source: Press Release