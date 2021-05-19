Norris aims high after committing to McLaren - My goal is to become world champion

The British driver has been with McLaren since 2017, initially joining as a test and simulator driver before getting a seat on the grid two years ago.

Norris made his F1 debut at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix and went on to end his maiden season with 49 points.

He improved to 97 points in 2020 – aided by claiming his first podium finish in Austria - and already has 41 to his name this year after four races, including taking third place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

"I'm really pleased to have extended my relationship with McLaren from 2022," Norris said.

"Having been with the team for almost five years, I feel very much part of the family here and I couldn’t imagine starting the next phase of my career anywhere else.

"McLaren has been a huge support since my days in junior series and I’ve really enjoyed learning and developing as a driver since."

Norris sits fourth in the championship standings having outperformed team-mate Daniel Ricciardo so far, though his ambitions stretch further than simply being the top performer for McLaren.

"My commitment to McLaren is clear: my goal is to win races and become Formula 1 world champion and I want to do that with this team," the 21-year-old added.

"Since joining in 2017 our progression has been consistent and we have clear ambitions together for the future."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown described Norris as "one of the brightest talents" in the sport, making it a major boost for the team to have him tied up on a multi-year deal.

"I'm delighted with the extension of our agreement with Lando for 2022 and beyond," Brown said.

"He's been instrumental in our return of form here at McLaren and we're proud of the growth he's shown since he first started with us back in 2017.

"Lando is one of the brightest talents on the Formula 1 grid and we look forward to seeing him continue to go from strength to strength both on and off track."