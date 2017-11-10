Let's see if it actually happens – Raikkonen questions Massa's latest retirement

London, November 10: Kimi Raikkonen has jokingly suggested we will have to wait until the first race of the new Formula One season to see if Felipe Massa has actually retired from the sport.

Massa called time on his career in 2016 to great fanfare, including an emotional walk down the pit lane to a standing ovation from rival garages after crashing out of what was expected to be his final Brazilian Grand Prix.

But the 36-year-old is back on home soil and ready to race at Interlagos once again this week, having been quickly convinced by Williams to reverse his decision to quit following the departure of Valtteri Bottas to Mercedes.

Addressing the media in Sao Paulo on Thursday, Massa's former Ferrari team-mate Raikkonen directed his famously dry sense of humour at the hot topic.

"Well, he's retiring again, so let's see if it actually happens," said the Finn.

"I think we'll see in the first race next year."

