Hamilton takes 10-place Turkish Grand Prix grid penalty

Istanbul, October 8: Championship leader Lewis Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix after having a new engine fitted in his Mercedes.
Hamilton on Thursday (October 7) stated that he did not envisage having a fresh power unit for the race at Istanbul Park this weekend.
The Silver Arrows on Friday confirmed seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton will take a penalty, with the new engine taking him over the permitted allowance of three for the season.
Hamilton leads Max Verstappen by only two points in the battle for the title, so the Red Bull driver will have a great chance to regain the lead on Sunday (October 10).
UPDATE: @LewisHamilton has taken a new Internal Combustion Engine for this event - his fourth ICE of the season.— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 8, 2021
He will take a grid penalty for Sunday's #TurkishGP. pic.twitter.com/xpIdnZkKpU
Verstappen worked his way from the back of the grid to finish second at the Russian Grand Prix last time out after the Dutchman took an engine penalty.
Briton Hamilton won in Turkey last year after starting in sixth place, sealing a record-equalling seventh title.
Carlos Sainz will also have to work his way from the back of the grid with a new power unit in his Ferrari.
