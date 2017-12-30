Lewis Hamilton deletes Instagram posts after being criticised over teasing his nephew

London, December 30: After being criticised for mocking his nephew in an Instagram video over Christmas, Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has removed all of his posts from the social media platform.

Hamilton uploaded a video over the festive period showing a young family member wearing a purple dress.

During the video, he said: "I'm so sad right now - look at my nephew. Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?

"Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas? Boys don't wear princess dresses!"

Let's all give @LewisHamilton a break now. Far worse is said everyday by far worse people with far less style! Move. People make mistakes and that's how they learn! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 27, 2017

The post was criticised by some users, prompting Hamilton to take it down and express his regret on Boxing Day.

"Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post," he said on Twitter.

"I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.

"My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.

"I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement."

There is nothing for Hamilton's 5.7 million followers to read on his Instagram account now, though, the 32-year-old Mercedes star having removed all of his posts.

The former McLaren driver has also deleted the apology messages he published on Twitter.

Source: OPTA