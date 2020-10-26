Hamilton's winning record in numbers - and the Schumacher benchmarks still to be beaten

The Mercedes man, who equalled Schumacher's haul of 91 a fortnight earlier in Germany, started from pole but had to recover from a tough start to beat team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton is now top of the pile, yet both he and Schumacher stand well clear of the rest in F1.

Hamilton 'still in race mode mentally' after record-breaking win

Sebastian Vettel is third in the standings with 53 wins, just ahead of Alain Prost's 51. Ayrton Senna had 41.

NINETY TWO WINS Today is beyond my wildest dreams. I couldn’t be here today without my team, continuously innovating and pushing the barrier in this game. I’m so grateful to have you guys by my side through this journey... pic.twitter.com/uNNFY6eLED — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 25, 2020

With the help of Opta, we take a look at more numbers behind Hamilton's success and his pursuit of Schumacher...

HOW HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENTS BREAK DOWN

The 35-year-old's record haul of victories have come from 262 grands prix at a win rate of 35.1 per cent.

Of his 92 successes, 80 have come from the front row of the grid (87 per cent) and 57 from pole (62 per cent).

With seven wins after qualifying in third, two from fourth and one each from fifth and sixth, only one Hamilton victory has come with the Briton starting from outside the top six – the 2018 German Grand Prix, he claimed a remarkable triumph after beginning the race way down in 14th.

Meanwhile, this latest win marked a 28th different circuit at which he has come out on top - another record - and arrives amid a dominant hybrid era.

Hamilton had at least nine wins in every season between 2014 and 2019 and, with eight so far, is on course to reach that mark again this year. No other driver has achieved this feat in six different seasons.

WHAT IS LEFT FOR LEWIS TO LOOK FOR?

The most notable Schumacher record still on the table is his tally of seven drivers' championships, an achievement Hamilton will surely match this year.

But the German great also still leads the way in terms of various other statistics.

Hamilton spoke this week of a desire to remain at Mercedes next year and that should allow him to bring other benchmarks into view.

A victory in a 15th consecutive season in 2021 would tie Schumacher's historic run from 1992 to 2006. Hamilton's first (at Canada in 2007) came 255 races ago, with a longer stretch between successes enjoyed only by Kimi Raikkonen (294 between his first win in Malaysia in 2003 and his most recent in the United States in 2018).

Regardless of any extension to his stay with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton will likely add to his tally of 71 triumphs for the German outfit – only Schumacher has more successes with any one team (72 with Ferrari).

Another trip to Hungary could bring Hamilton's ninth victory there. No driver has ever reached nine wins at a single grand prix, with Schumacher having also registered eight in France.