Lewis Hamilton to change his name and include his mother's maiden name Larbalestier

London, March 14: Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is set to change his name as he prepares for the 2022 Formula One season.
The seven-time F1 world champion will include his mother Carmen's maiden name, Larbalestier, in his name.
Hamilton's parents, Anthony and Carmen, separated when he was only two.
The 37-year-old is not sure when his new name will be confirmed, stating it is a work in progress ahead of the first race of the year in Bahrain this weekend.
"It would mean the world to my family [to win a record eighth F1 title]," the British driver said at the 2022 Dubai Expo.
"It would mean a lot to me knowing that, for example, I'm really proud of my family's name: Hamilton. Actually, none of you might know that my mum's [sur]name is Larbalestier.
"And I'm just about to put that in my name. Because I don't really fully understand the whole idea of why, when people get married, the woman loses her name. I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."
Asked if he will have a different name in the first race of the season, he replied: "It will be soon. No, I don't know if it will be this weekend. But we're working on it."
