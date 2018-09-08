MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo sets new lap record to take Misano pole

The Spaniard clocked a time of one minute 31.629 seconds to set a new lap record at a track where he has won three times previously in his MotoGP career.

It is the second successive pole for Lorenzo; he grabbed top spot for the British Grand Prix last time out too, only for the race to be cancelled at a soggy Silverstone.

Jack Miller guided his Ducati powered Pramac to second place with Maverick Vinales completing the front row, the Yamaha rider squeezing in front of Andrea Dovizioso on his final lap of the session.

Marquez, meanwhile, had to settle for fifth place after taking a spectacular tumble.

The championship leader was looking to keep pace with compatriot Lorenzo when he came off at Turn 15, leading to a dash back to the garage to mount his spare bike.

He may have lapped any quicker on his way to pole?



Find out in the Ideal Lap from the #SanMarinoGP

However, despite showing excellent pace while sprinting on two feet, Marquez was unable to improve on his best time on two wheels, leaving him with work to do if he is to win the race for a second straight year.

Cal Crutchlow will start from sixth, ahead of Valentino Rossi and Danilo Petrucci, with Johann Zarco and Alex Rins rounding out the top 10.

This is what the fastest ever lap of Misano looks like



Jump onboard with Lorenzo to see how he claimed the pole winning lap at the #SanMarinoGP

Provisional classification: 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati): 1:31.629secs 2. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing): 1:31.916s 3. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 1:31.950s 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 1:32.003s 5. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 1:32.016s 6. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 1:32.025s 7. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 1:32.028s 8. Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Racing) 1:32.136s 9. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 1:32.250s 10. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 1:32.338s

How fast was THAT?! Unbelievable. Marquez is already back out on his spare bike!