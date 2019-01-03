English

Lorenzo relishing rivalry with new team-mate Marquez

By Opta
Jorge Lorenzo joined Repsol Honda from Ducati
Madrid, Januar 3: Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo says the competition between himself and new team-mate Marc Marquez can help push Repsol Honda to new heights.

Lorenzo has joined the team after a disappointing spell with Ducati and will now race alongside Marquez, who has won five of the past six championships.

The Spanish pair can account for every world title since 2012 between them.

But Lorenzo insists both men still have plenty to learn and hopes the combination can make them even better riders.

"All riders have our strengths and our weaknesses. Marc also has them," he told MotoGP's official website.

"I will try to learn from his strengths, and I guess he will try to learn from mine.

"We will push each other; I will want to beat him and he will want to beat me, and that always makes the team grow and helps provide new technical progress for the bike."

There is certainly a Galacticos feel about the new line-up and Lorenzo drew comparisons with Barcelona and Real Madrid, the giants of Spanish football.

"Repsol Honda may be the most successful team in history. They have the most victories and titles," he said.

"To compare them with a football team, they would be a Barca or a Real Madrid. There is no team with more titles and more importance worldwide than this one."

Lorenzo's three titles came aboard a Yamaha but he could only manage to finish seventh and ninth in the riders' standings during his two seasons with Ducati.

"Last season I rode a completely different bike, that was very big and very tall. Maybe it was a little too big for me," he added.

"The Honda suits me better in terms of its dimensions. It is more compact, a smaller and lower bike, with which I can lean over better.

"I felt a little more confident when entering corners , because the closer you are to the ground, the more confidence you have. The first impression was positive and I saw a lot of potential there."

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
