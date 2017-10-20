Lorenzo hopes to steal the thunder Down Under

Bengaluru, October 20: Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo is yet to win a race after his pre-season move from Yamaha to Ducati.

The Spaniard came close too winning in the Misano Grand Prix where he led till seven laps before crashing.

As the MotoGP caravan moves to the Phillip Island in Australia, Lorenzo sees a good chance of breaking his duck at a circuit where he has won once and finished runner-up on four more occasions.

"In Australia we should make a step forward from the winter tests, where we simply didn't have enough pace. We're coming back here better prepared than eight months ago and so we must continue to give our all if we want to improve," said Lorenzo, who finished sixth last year.

He was enjoying his time out Down Under and tweeted this picture.

The 30-year-old has the best lap time of 1'27.899 set in 2013, when he was at Yamaha.

With his team-mate Andrea Dovizioso almost emerging as a title contendor, there is pressure on Lorenzo though he was all praise for his Italian team-mate.

"This year, in the races where we had high expectations we weren't able to do a good race, and yet sometimes, where you least expect it, we've managed to make big improvements.

"He's doing a perfect job. I'm really happy for him and the team. Hopefully we can win this world title," Lorenzo said about Dovizioso, who is just 11 points behind championship leader Marc Marquez.

Lorenzo fact file

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 99

Age: 30 (born on May 4th 1987 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain)

Residence: Lugano (Switzerland)

Races: 265 (171 x MotoGP, 48 x 250cc, 46 x 125cc)

First GP: 2002 Spanish GP (125cc)

Wins: 65 (44 x MotoGP, 17 x 250cc, 4 x 125cc)

First Win: 2003 Brazilian GP (125cc)

Pole Positions: 65 (39 x MotoGP, 23 x 250cc, 3 x 125cc)

First Pole: 2003 Malaysian GP (125cc)

World Titles: 5 (3 x MotoGP, 2 x 250cc)

Has led 41 laps this season and is the rider who has led the most laps in a race in the last five GPs.

Has three wins at Phillip Island, two in 250cc (2006 and 2007), and one in MotoGP (2013); all of them starting from the pole position.