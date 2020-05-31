Lorenzo shines around Silverstone to win virtual British Grand Prix

The three-time world champion made the most of his wildcard entry for the virtual British Grand Prix, overcoming a difficult start to dazzle around the Silverstone circuit.

Lorenzo - who now works as a test rider for Monster Energy Yamaha - moved past Tito Rabat in the closing stages to seal glory, with Fabio Quartararo completing the podium.

His last victory on a real track for the team came in Valencia in 2016. He moved on to Ducati the following year, spending two seasons with them before finishing his career at Repsol Honda.

So, could Lorenzo be getting the taste for competition again?

The 32-year-old had already accepted a wildcard entry to this year's Catalan Grand Prix, originally scheduled for June, while he also told Catalunya Radio that he would expect to have plenty of offers should he choose to make a comeback.

"In the event that I wanted to compete again, I don't think I'd be short of offers, but at the moment that is not the case," he said.

However, Lorenzo also added during the interview that his retirement was final, having made the announcement late in 2019 "with the idea of leaving forever".

Silverstone will not be hosting a race during a 2020 MotoGP season that is still yet to begin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Grand Prix will also be missing from a rearranged calendar that is set to include a double-header at Jerez during July.