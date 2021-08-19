Malaysian MotoGP cancelled, replaced by a Grand Prix at Misano

The is for the second year in a row that the Malaysian GP, which is traditionally held at the Sepang International Circuit has been cancelled due to COVID-19-related issues.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix, which was set to take place at Sepang International Circuit from the 22nd to the 24th of October. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting entry restrictions for Malaysia oblige the cancellation of the event," a joint statement from the organisers said.

🇸🇲 A Misano double!

🇲🇾 Sepang cancelled



Take a look at the updated calendar for the rest of the #MotoGP season!

"The FIM MotoGP World Championship looks forward to returning to Sepang in 2022 to race in front of our dedicated Malaysian fans," the statement added.

Malaysia's loss is Italy's gain as the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli will now end up hosting two races in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship season.

The San Marino Grand Prix on September 19 will go ahead as per schedule and Misano will host another race on October 24.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports are pleased to confirm that MotoGP will return to Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli from the 22nd to the 24th of October, the weekend previously scheduled for the Malaysian GP, for a second Grand Prix at the classic Italian track. The name of this event will be announced in due course.

The date for the Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini remains unchanged," the statement added.

The 2021 FIM MotoGP Championship calendar has been tweatked many times this season due to the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eleven rounds have so far been completed with another eight to go.

Many circuits including Qatar's Losail International Circuit, Austria's Red Bull Ring and now Italy's Misano have been forced to conduct two races due to the COVID-19 imposed travel restrictions and the resultant logistical challenges.