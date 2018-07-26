Map sensor issues cost Al Attiyah further time in Silk Way Rally

A broken drive shaft and ongoing differential issues had cost the Qatari and his French navigator Matthieu Baumel any realistic chance of taking a first victory over the previous three days and the Toyota Hilux driver started the day 55min 54sec behind overall leader Yazeed Al Rajhi. He retained third overall after the day's stage, but a minor map sensor issue means he now trails the leader by 1hr 27min 23sec.

Al Rajhi now has a comfortable lead of 1hr 14min 07sec over Frenchman Matthieu Serradori with two long stages remaining on the run north to a finish in Moscow on Friday. The stage win fell to Spaniard Joan Roma in a time of 4hrs 13min 07sec.

Stage three winner Serradori led the car contingent into the stage. Al Attiyah followed in seventh - 12 minutes behind the stage opener - and Hunt started in 11th after oil pressure problems cost the Englishman even further time on the Astrakhan loop stage and he slipped to sixth in the overall rankings.

Andrey Rudskoy shed a wheel and lost chunks of time after just 13km of the day's special and Hunt was running as the quickest driver in the stage from Al Attiyah and Roma after 100km.

But Al Attiyah's run of misfortune continued and, following a stoppage for Hunt after 166km, the Qatari also ground to a halt eight kilometres further into the stage with the niggling map sensor issue. Rally leader Al Rajhi was the main beneficiary and the Saudi led from Roma and Serradori after 223km.

Al Attiyah regained the stage after stopping for around half an hour, but Hunt's problems seemed more serious and the former rally leader remained stationary after 166km. Serradori lost time over the final kilometres and was forced to stop and clean his clogged windscreen wipers, as Roma pipped Al-Rajhi to the stage win.

Al Attiyah's Silk Way Rally challenge is running with support from Red Bull, the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), Ooredoo Qatar and Toyota GAZOO Racing.

Tomorrow (Thursday) crews leave the city of Volgograd and continue a demanding path north towards Moscow with a special stage to Lipetsk - a city in the Lipetsk Oblast on the banks of the Voronezh River in the Don basin that lies 438km south-east of the capital.