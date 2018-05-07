Marc Marquez 'missing something' despite comfortable Jerez win

Marquez cruised to victory on Sunday (May 6), hitting the front and then seeing Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Dovizioso and Dani Pedrosa - his three nearest challengers - crash out.

But the 25-year-old crashed twice in practice and again in his race warm-up, leading him to conclude he must improve to maintain his 12-point lead.

"Like we see this weekend, I struggled a little bit," Marquez said. "I was so comfortable, but we are missing something in the front.

"I want to try something , because I crashed three times. Still I'm missing something and I want to understand it."

Marquez was pleased with the tactics he used to outmanoeuvre Lorenzo, though, as his call to push on and challenge his rival was rewarded.

"I was clever in the beginning to overtake the riders, because it was so difficult, and then I realised that it was nearly impossible to overtake Lorenzo," he said.

"He was braking so late, exiting so well from the corners, but then, when I saw his tyres start to drop, I said, 'OK, now it's time to lead the race and open a gap.'"

Source: OPTA