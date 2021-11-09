Marc Marquez to miss Valencia GP and Jerez test

The Repsol Honda rider has been suffering from vision problems since an off-road training accident in the build up to the Algarve Grand Prix, which also he missed.

After resting at home since a medical examination last Tuesday, the number 93 has continued to feel unwell and suffered from vision issues, known as diplopia.

"The Repsol Honda Team rider will not participate in the Valencia Grand Prix this coming weekend, nor in the IRTA Jerez Test scheduled for November 18 and 19," Repsol Honda tweeted from their official handle.

"After Marc Marquez underwent a medical examination at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona last Tuesday, in which he was evaluated after a fall while practicing off-road, the rider has been resting all week at his home in Cervera.

During these days of rest, Marc has continued to feel unwell and has suffered from vision problems, which is why this Monday he was visited by the ophthalmologist Dr. Sánchez Dalmau at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, who examined him and performed the tests, which detected a new episode of diplopia," the statement added.

Marquez himself also took to social media to express his disappointment.

"These are hard moments, it seems that when it rains, it pours. After visiting Dr. Sánchez Dalmau, a new episode of diplopia (double vision) was confirmed like 2011. We need patience but if I have learned one thing it's to face adversity with positivity. Thanks for your support!Flexed biceps," Marquez tweeted.

The 28-year-old suffered the accident last weekend while preparing for the penultimate round of the season in Portimao, where he would have been going in search of a third successive win.

The Spaniard had also missed the start of the season as he continued to recover from a serious arm injury.

He returned at the Portuguese Grand Prix in April and is currently perched sixth in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship standings with 142 points following back-to-back victories in Austin and at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, when Fabio Quartararo sealed the title.

The Valencia GP has been the traditional season-ending race of the FIM MotoGP World Championship for a while.