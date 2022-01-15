Marc Marquez well on road to recovery

It may be recalled that the 28-year-old had been suffering from double vision since an off-road training accident in the build up to the penultimate round of 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship in Algarve, Portimao (Portugal Grand Prix) in October.

He then missed the final two rounds of the season (Portugal and Valencia) and the Jerez 2022 pre-season test session in December.

Marc Marquez to miss Valencia GP and Jerez test

"Marc Marquez underwent a medical examination last Monday. The ophthalmologist confirmed a clear improvement in his vision," a Repsol Honda statement said.

"With this progress, the Repsol Honda Team rider received authorisation to ride a motorcycle and motocross, the most demanding discipline possible in the world of two wheels, was chosen by Marquez and his team.

"After a three-month absence, the Spanish rider returned to riding at the Ponts Circuit (Lleida). After several runs his sensations and feelings on the bike were more than optimistic," the Repsol Honda statement added.

Marquez missed most of the 2020 FIM MotoGP 2020 World Championship (won by Suzuki's Joan Mir) season and the first few races of 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship (won by Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo) due to a serious injury to his right arm sustained in a race crash.

Despite continued weakness in the arm, he won three races to finish seventh in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship last season.

The 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship season gets underway under lights at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on March 6.

Before that, the MotoGP premier class riders will have two tests early in 2022, plus the shakedown test at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia for factory test riders and rookies only.

The second test will take place at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia.

2022 PRE-SEASON TEST SCHEDULE

Shakedown Test: January 31 to February 2

Sepang Test: February 5 and 6

Mandalika Test: February 11 to 13.