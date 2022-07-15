Marc Marquez well on road to recovery, set to begin physiotherapy after six-week check up

On Friday (July 15), the six-time MotoGP world champion went through the scheduled post-operative check up at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid.

The medical team compring Dr Joaquin Sanchez Sotelo, Dr Samuel Antuna and Dr Angel Cotorro, were content with the development of the right humerus.

Subsequently, the Repsol Honda rider has been cleared to enter the next stage of his recovery and begin physiotherapy with the right arm and cardio training.

"We've taken an important step in the recovery process. In this second check-up, the doctors have confirmed that the humerus is consolidating correctly, with this we can start physiotherapy on the right arm and cardio training.

"I'm very excited to be able to recover mobility in my arm to continue advancing the recovery process and I want to thank the entire medical team for their treatment and attention," Marquez was quoted as saying by Repsol Honda Media Team.

Dr Sotelo, who heads the Shoulder and Elbow Surgery Department at Mayo Clinic, shared hiw views, "In the medical check-up carried out on Marc Marquez, six weeks after surgery on his right humerus, a good clinical and radiological evolution has been confirmed that allows progress in the mobility and strength recovery program of the right arm. The patient will undergo a new review within the next six weeks."

Marc Marquez writes an emotional letter to fans on his road to recovery

The Spaniard, who finished 10th at the Italian GP in Mugello had decided to take a short break from competitive action after a surgery in his arm and had recently penned an emotional letter to his fans, about his road to recovery from injury.

The letter, which became viral on social media, had given a detailed account of his journey over the past nine months and the current condition of the eight-time world champion across all classes.

It remains to be seen as to when the 29-year-old would resume his 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship campaign.

The Championship is currently is halfway through and is into the summer break with the series resuming on August 7 with the British GP at Silverstone.