MotoGP Raceweek: Dominant Marquez cruises to Argentina victory

Pole sitter Marquez has impressed throughout the week in South America and he quickly stamped his authority all over the second MotoGP race of the season.

The defending champion was fast off the line and reached the first corner in the lead, an advantage he never looked like relinquishing as he rode away from the field.

After five laps his lead was already four-and-a-half-seconds, and by the end of his hassle-free ride he had more than doubled his advantage.

Behind Marquez there was a thrilling race for a podium place between Andrea Dovizioso, Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli.

The trio traded positions throughout the opening half of the race before Morbidelli dropped back - the Italian eventually retiring on the final lap after a crash with Maverick Vinales, who also exited the race.

There was little between Rossi and Dovizioso, though, with the seven-time champion snatching second at the expense of the Ducati rider, who won the opening race of the season in Qatar, on the last trip around the circuit.

Alex Rins made up good ground from 16th to secure an impressive fifth place, but Jorge Lorenzo's tough start to life at Repsol Honda continued as he finished 12th.

Meanwhile, Cal Crutchlow's race was hampered after stewards deemed he had jumped the start, the Briton battling back to claim three points for 13th.

IN THE POINTS

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 2. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) +9.816secs 3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +10.530s 4. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) +12.140s 5. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +12.563s 6. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) +13.750s 7. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +18.160s 8. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) +20.403s 9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) +25.292s 10. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +25.679s 11. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) +25.855s 12. Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda) +27.497s 13. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +31.398s 14. Francesco Bagnaia (Alma Pramac Racing) +32.893s 15. Johann Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +33.372s

TITLE STANDINGS

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 45 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 41 (-4) 3. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) 31 (-14) 4. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 24 (-21) 5. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 20 (-25)

1. Ducati 61 2. Repsol Honda 52 (-9) 3. Monster Energy Yamaha 40 (-21) 4. LCR Honda 35 (-26) 5. Suzuki Ecstar 32 (-29)