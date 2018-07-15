MotoGP: Marc Marquez wards off Jorge Lorenzo to maintain Sachsenring dominance

Lorenzo got off to a flyer after Marquez started on pole for a ninth consecutive year at the Sachsenring, heading into the opening turn at the front of the field, having started in third.

World champion Marquez had to bide his time as he hunted down his fellow Spaniard before nipping in front with 17 laps to go and went on to win the race with ease for a sixth successive year.

Victory for Marquez stretched the Repsol Honda rider's lead to 46 points over Valentino Rossi as he eyes a fifth premier class title in the last six years.

Lorenzo had jumped from 10th to first on a sensational opening circuit at the Dutch TT last time out before finishing seventh in a race which was also won by Marquez and the Ducati dropped back to sixth in Hohenstein-Ernstthal following tyre trouble.

Movistar Yamaha's Rossi surged from sixth to take second, finishing 2.196 seconds behind the magnificent Marquez, who showed blistering pace after regaining the lead in his 99th MotoGP start.

A fast-finishing Maverick Vinales filled the podium after also taking third in Assen, with Danilo Petrucci having to settle for fourth after starting in second and Alvaro Bautista taking fifth.

The stewards will review a crash between Jack Miller, Pol Espargaro and Alex Rins on the opening lap, with only the former able to continue.

Cal Crutchlow also missed out on the points, coming off at Turn 12 with 20 laps to go, while Aleix Espargaro was ruled out following a highside in the morning warm-up.

"It's not just my best result of the season but it's also my best race" - @ValeYellow46 🎙#GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/oCL8PzNgQb — MotoGP™🏁🇩🇪 (@MotoGP) July 15, 2018

IN THE POINTS 1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) +2.196 seconds 3. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) +2.776 4. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac) +3.376 5. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto) +5.183 6. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) +5.780 7. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +7.941 8. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) +12.711 9. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +14.428 10. Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +21.474 11. Hafizh Syahrin (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +25.809 12. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) +25.963 13. Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia Racing) +29.040 14. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac) +29.325 15. Scott Redding (Gresini) +34.123 TITLE STANDINGS 1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 165 2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 119 3. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 109 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 88 5. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 88 1. Movistar Yamaha 228 2. Repsol Honda 214 3. Ducati 173 4. Alma Pramac Racing 141 5. Suzuki Ecstar 128 Source: OPTA