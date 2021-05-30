Marquez apologises to Vinales as Quartararo seals pole in Italy

Vinales was visibly frustrated after Marquez followed him out of the pits for the final Q1 run and stuck with him when he abandoned his out-lap.

After moving ahead of Vinales in the pit lane Marquez then dropped back in behind him for their flying lap knowing the Monster Yahama rider could not pull in again.

It worked perfectly for Marquez, who pulled to the top of the timesheets ahead of Vinales with only a lap to go.

Vinales, meanwhile, was pushed down to third by Aleix Espargaro, leaving him 13th on the grid and out of Q2.

Marquez, who will start Sunday's Grand Prix from 11th, apologised to Vinales but insisted what he did was in the rules.

It divided opinion, but it certainly got everybody talking! 👀@marcmarquez93 and Maverick Viñales saw a lot of each other in Q1! ⚔️#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/DSjA1xJ7BY — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 29, 2021

"We checked the list, the fastest guy was Vinales, so we chose him because he was the fastest guy [not to get into Q2 directly], but if it was another one [faster] we would choose another one," the six-time world champion said.

"And then just I followed him, it was the tactic because it was the only way to improve.

"I would like to be in another level and another position to push in front and have the others follow me, like many times in the past. But I'm not like this.

"But I know, because I had that feeling in the past, how Maverick can feel. For that reason, I saw Vinales after the session and we spoke about it and I apologised.

"But in the end, it's inside the rules. In the limit but inside the rules, and what I did was try to find the perfect situation to do my 100 per cent and to take the best result possible."

Vinales' team-mate Quartararo, meanwhile, was in supreme form, sealing another pole position courtesy of a new lap record of one minute and 45.187 seconds.

Quartararo became the first Yamaha rider to secure pole at Mugello in the premier class since Valentino Rossi, and the 22-year-old hailed his record lap as the best of his life.

"This was probably the best lap I have ever done in my life," he said. "This is the type of track where you can really feel the adrenaline. I was on the limit everywhere. In the first sector, I was moving all the time, but I just said 'I'm going to send it'.

"I really wanted to do the fastest lap today, and it worked. I'm actually really looking forward to seeing the onboard lap, because for sure it will look amazing.

"Today was a good day. I really wanted this pole position, because I know it's important for us for the race. I enjoyed that lap."

Provisional classification

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) 1:45.187

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Team) +0.230s

3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) +0.245s

4. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Gresini) +0.351s

5. Jack Miller (Ducati Team) +0.411s

6. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) +0.556s

7. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM) +0.558s

8. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +0.809s

9. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) +0.889s

10. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +0.897s

11. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) +0.938s

12. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda) +1.206s