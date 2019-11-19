Marquez hogs the limelight in the FIM MotoGP awards ceremony

Champions

The youngest-ever eight-time world champion Marquez took top billing as he received his record-breaking MotoGP trophy, along with his brother, Moto2 world champion Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) and Moto3 world champion Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing) after their incredible seasons.

The top three in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup inaugural year were also honoured, with Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Trentino Gresini MotoE), joined by runner Up Bradley Smith (One Energy Racing) and Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama Racing).

Rookie of the Year

The top Independent Team rider title went to Fabio Quartararo (Petonas Yamaha SRT) after another stunning podium for the rookie earlier in the Valencia Grand prix.

This year's MotoGP Rookie of the Year award was also presented to the Frenchman.

All in the family

The BMW M Award for best qualifier in the MotoGP class went to Marquez for the seventh year in a row, the Repsol Honda Team picked up the MotoGP Team world title trophy, and Honda took the MotoGP Constructor Title in the premier class. Kalex came out on top in Moto2, and Honda in Moto3.

It is all in the family as after the awards ceremony came the news brother Alex will join Marc in Honda as replacement for the retired Jorge Lorenzo.

Curtain falls

As the curtain falls with Marquez hogging all the limelight, we lose a legend from the grid as Lorenzo bows out.

The five-time world champion will be named a MotoGP Legend next year. And next year, get ready for another incredible season of racing once again.