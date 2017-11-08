Fourth MotoGP world title beckons Marquez

Bengaluru, November 7: Defending champion Marc Marquez arrived in Valencia with one hand on the trophy.

He began the season with a podium finish in Qatar.

The Spaniard now holds a 21-point lead over his nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso and going into the final round of the 2017 FIM MotoGP World Championship on Sunday (November 12), the dice is heavily loaded in favour of the Repsol Honda rider.

For the records, since the World Championship series was introduced in 1949, this will be the 18th occasion in which the premier-class title will go down to the final race of the season.

In the MotoGP era, this will be the fourth time, the others having been Valencia 2006 (Hayden-Rossi), Valencia 2013 (Marquez-Lorenzo), and Valencia 2015 (Lorenzo-Rossi).

Come Sunday, all that Marquez needs to clinch a fourth MotoGP title is finish 11th or better even if Dovizioso wins the race.

At the Gran Premio de la Comunitat, the 24-year-old has a pretty decent record, having won twice (Moto2-2012 and MotoGP-2014). He has also notched up three podium finishes and has started twice their on pole.

Arriving in the Spanish city, after attending the presentation of the brand new Honda models at the EICMA Show in Milan, Italy, Marquez is confident, but not taking anything for granted though.

"I don't think it'll be easy. I won't go to the track with any extra confidence. I'll keep the same mentality and working method that has brought me to where we I'm and will give 100 per cent," said Marquez, who has 282 points.

"We won’t go to Valencia with any extra confidence.We’ll keep the same mentality & working method that have brought us to where we are"#MM93 pic.twitter.com/hY0CWMD4Zg — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) November 7, 2017

The race will be held at 2pm local time (6.30pm IST).

Marquez at Valencia

Has 2 wins-1xMoto2 (2012) and 1xMotoGP (2014)-plus 3 podiums and 2 pole positions.