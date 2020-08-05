English
Marquez posts thank you message amid reports he will miss three rounds

By Peter Hanson
Marc Marquez - cropped

Jerez, Aug 5: Marc Marquez posted a thank you message to fans amid reports he will miss the next three rounds of the MotoGP season after undergoing a second operation on his broken right arm.

The world champion fractured his humerus after being sickeningly clattered by his own bike at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix.

Marquez attempted a remarkable comeback just a week later when MotoGP was back in Jerez for the Andalusia Grand Prix, but he pulled out in qualifying when feeling pain around his elbow.

This week, his Repsol Honda team confirmed Marquez had undergone a second procedure because a titanium plate fitted had sustained damage as a result of stress accumulation.

While Honda announced Marquez will miss out in Brno for the Czech Republic Grand Prix this weekend, a report in Barcelona-based newspaper El Periodico said the Spaniard will not take part in the Red Bull Ring double in Austria, either.

Such a scenario would mean Marquez is not back on track until MotoGP heads to Misano in the middle of September, sitting out four races in total following his crash.

Marquez himself took to Twitter on Wednesday to say thank you to fans for the support he has received while recovering.

"Falling is allowed, getting up is an obligation. Thank you all for the messages of support!" Marquez wrote.

In Marquez's absence, Fabio Quartararo won the first two rounds in Jerez to top the standings.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 23:00 [IST]
