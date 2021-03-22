Marc Marquez to miss MotoGP season openers in Qatar

The 2021 MotoGP season begins with back-to-back races at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on March 28 and April 4 respectively.

"After the last check-up with the medical team, they've advised me not to participate in the two Qatar races so we'll continue with the recovery to return to compete as soon as possible!," the Repsol Honda rider tweeted, much to the disappointment of his fans all over the world.

After the last check-up with the medical team, they have advised me not to participate in the two Qatar races so we will continue with the recovery to return to compete as soon as possible!#MM93 pic.twitter.com/vZRF1VsKzC — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) March 22, 2021

The 28-year-old fractured his humerus in the opening race in Jerez last year and had to withdraw from the next Grand Prix after attempting to return. He underwent three operations, the latest of which was carried out in December after it was discovered he had sustained an infection in the fracture.

As per a Repsol Honda statement, in the review carried out on the Spanish rider by the medical team led by Doctors Samuel Antuna and Ignacio Roger de Ona, and made up of Doctors De Miguel, Ibarzabal and Garcia Villanueva, 15 weeks after surgery for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, a good clinical response has been found after the intensification of his training.

Together with his medical team, @marcmarquez93 has made the choice to miss the opening Qatar race.



More info: https://t.co/cmbXeXlize — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) March 22, 2021

However, considering the time period and the current state of the bone consolidation process, doctors consider it prudent and necessary not to accelerate Marquez's return to the track after such an inactive time, and to avoid putting the humerus at risk in intense competition.

"I would've loved to be able to participate in the opening race of the World Championship, but we'll have to continue working to be able to recover the optimal conditions that allow us to return to competition," added Marquez, who is set to undergo another medical check up on April 12.

Marquez to step up recovery ahead of 2021 MotoGP season

The season opening Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar will be held on March 28. That will be followed by the Tissot Grand Prix of Doha on April 4.

Marquez would ideally be now targeting his return to competitive action for the Portugal Grand Prix to be held at the Algarve International Circuit on April 18.