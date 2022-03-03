Max Verstappen signs new Red Bull contract until the end of 2028

The Formula One world champion's previous deal was due to expire next year, but his team on Thursday (March 3) announced that the 24-year-old will stay on until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Verstappen claimed his first F1 title in 2021 by pipping Lewis Hamilton in controversial circumstances in Abu Dhabi.

The Dutchman said: "I really enjoy being part of Red Bull Racing, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision. I love this team and last year was simply incredible.

"Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it's about keeping the number one on the car long-term."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner added: "To have Max signed with Red Bull through to the end of '28 is a real statement of intent. Our immediate focus is on retaining Max's world championship title, but this deal also shows he is part of the team's long-term planning.

"With the Red Bull Powertrains division working towards the new engine regulations for 2026 we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid secured for that car."

Six seasons of full send 🙌 Here's to 2022 and beyond @Max33Verstappen ✍️ #GivesYouWings pic.twitter.com/zjkD1nTrRp — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 3, 2022