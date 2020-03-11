English
Coronavirus: McLaren team member self-isolates at Australian Grand Prix

By John Skilbeck
McLaren 2020 car

Melbourne, March 11: A member of the McLaren Formula One team at the Australian Grand Prix is in self-isolation after "showing symptoms similar to coronavirus".

The season-opening race in Melbourne on Sunday (March 15) is currently due to go ahead as originally planned, with spectators present.

However, race officials said on Wednesday they are "monitoring the situation", announcing there are three team personnel in total currently self-isolating.

A McLaren spokesperson said: "We can confirm that one team member has self-isolated in the hotel as a precaution, in line with our policy, after showing symptoms similar to coronavirus.

"We are awaiting test results and currently do not have a definitive timeframe for these. The team is operating as per our normal schedule."

According to widespread reports, two members of the Haas team are also self-isolating.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott said: "The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has been informed of three Formula 1 team personnel presenting for precautionary testing and who are now all undergoing precautionary self-isolation.

"The AGPC is monitoring the situation in conjunction with Formula 1 and (motorsport's world governing body) the FIA."

The news comes at a time when a host of major sporting events around the world are being cancelled, postponed or contested behind closed doors.

Next week's Bahrain Grand Prix will be staged without spectators owing to coronavirus concerns.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 14:40 [IST]
