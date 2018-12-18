English

Ferrari to celebrate Schumacher's 50th birthday with museum exhibition

By Opta
Michael Schumacher
Ferrari will mark Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday by opening a museum exhibition "as a celebration and a mark of gratitude".

Monza, December 18: An exhibition dedicated to Michael Schumacher will open at the Ferrari Museum for his 50th birthday on January 3.

The 'Michael 50' exhibition at the Scuderia's headquarters in Italy is in collaboration with the Keep Fighting Foundation, the charity set up after the German sustained severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Schumacher is the most successful driver in Ferrari's history, winning five successive Formula One drivers' titles between 2000 and 2004 as part of a career haul of seven.

A statement read: "The museum's rooms will look back over the memorable seasons that the seven-time world champion gifted to all Ferraristi, and that created a legend now bigger than ever in the hearts of all fans.

"The exhibition will also show Michael's crucial contribution to the development of extraordinary GT cars in his years at Maranello, as a driver and later as a consultant.

"It is intended both as a celebration and a mark of gratitude to the most successful Prancing Horse driver ever."

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 2:50 [IST]
