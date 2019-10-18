Motegi set for a showdown

Key threat

And Motegi? The man sat just to his right could be a key threat...

"With Dovi last year it was a nice fight here, unlucky for him he crashed but he will be fast, and it's one of the circuits where he rides really well. And for Fabio it's one of his favourite circuits and he's showed his level and performance. He's riding very fast but we won't forget Vinales and Rins, all of these riders will be really fast."

More speed

Next then, it was time to hear from that very same Dovizioso, who debriefed Thailand first.

"We tried during the weekend to improve our speed in the last two sectors but we couldn't be fast enough. Here I expect us to be strong and our bike to work very well, there's a lot of stop and go, but in some corners where we need more speed we struggle compared to the competitor."

Aiming high

Quartararo, meanwhile, is also aiming high at Motegi, and he's not looking at the track on paper either.

"I think this year a lot of the time I've heard the Yamahas don't go well at tracks like Austria but we managed to get on the podium so honestly now I don't think about Yamaha track or Honda track, I just need to focus on this weekend, it's a track I love. We need to do our best and like during all races step by step."

Home hero

Finally, it was time to hear from Nakagami. The home hero has already made a few headlines with a contract extension and the news he's going to miss the last few rounds of the season for shoulder surgery.

"We announced the positive and negative news. Postive as you know next season I renewed my contract with LCR Honda and I'm really happy with LCR Honda and HRC. And the negative news is my injury. For me it's a hard decision, I'll miss the last three races and of course I wanted to finish the season but now it's quite impossible."