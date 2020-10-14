MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez's Aragon GP return ruled out

Bengaluru, October 14: Marc Marquez will not make his comeback on home soil at the Aragon round of the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship this weekend.
The six-time MotoGP world champion has been out since suffering a broken arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in July.
A comeback for Marquez had been mooted in the first of back-to-back races at Motorland Aragon, but Repsol Honda confirmed Alex Marquez and Stefan Bradl will ride for the team again in Spain.
MotoGP 2020: Petrucci reigns at French Grand Prix as Alex Marquez makes his mark
Bradl secured a season's best finish of eighth at Le Mans last weekend and hopes to build on that.
New Monday— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) October 12, 2020
New week
Same goalspic.twitter.com/IVLX9iENEz
He said: "I am happy to continue competing with the Repsol Honda team in Aragon but I also hope Marc continues to recover well.
"Getting back in the points in the last race has given me extra motivation for this weekend in Aragon.
"It is a circuit with a lot of variety and some difficult points, especially if the temperatures are colder, you should pay attention to the right side of the tire at the beginning of the lap.
"The objective is to return to offer the best possible result for the team."
The Aragon GP will be held on Sunday (October 18) at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).
(With Omnisport/MotoGP.com inputs)
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.