MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez's Aragon GP return ruled out

The six-time MotoGP world champion has been out since suffering a broken arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in July.

A comeback for Marquez had been mooted in the first of back-to-back races at Motorland Aragon, but Repsol Honda confirmed Alex Marquez and Stefan Bradl will ride for the team again in Spain.

MotoGP 2020: Petrucci reigns at French Grand Prix as Alex Marquez makes his mark

Bradl secured a season's best finish of eighth at Le Mans last weekend and hopes to build on that.

New Monday

New week

Same goalspic.twitter.com/IVLX9iENEz — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) October 12, 2020

He said: "I am happy to continue competing with the Repsol Honda team in Aragon but I also hope Marc continues to recover well.

"Getting back in the points in the last race has given me extra motivation for this weekend in Aragon.

"It is a circuit with a lot of variety and some difficult points, especially if the temperatures are colder, you should pay attention to the right side of the tire at the beginning of the lap.

"The objective is to return to offer the best possible result for the team."

The Aragon GP will be held on Sunday (October 18) at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

(With Omnisport/MotoGP.com inputs)