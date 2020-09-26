MotoGP 2020: Morbidelli snares first ever pole as Quartararo steals a march on disappointing Dovizioso

Quartararo appeared set to head the pack at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya having set the fastest lap with just under two minutes to go.

But Petronas Yamaha team-mate Morbidelli set a blistering time of one minute and 38.798 seconds on his final flying lap to bump Quartararo down to second.

Catalan GP: Morbidelli sets Barcelona benchmark

Yamaha locked out the front row as the legendary Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha), who it was confirmed on Saturday will take a Petronas seat in 2021, qualified third.

It was a poor outing for championship leader Dovizioso, though, who failed to make it into the final qualifying session and will start way back on the sixth row in 17th.

Petronas Yamaha finally confirm Rossi for 2021 season

The Ducati rider will need a huge performance in Sunday's race to keep hold of his championship lead, with Quartararo and Maverick Vinales just a point back.

Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) made it through Q1 and impressively qualified fourth, with Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) and Johann Zarco (Avintia) completing the second row.

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) are on the third row.

Qualifying results

1. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +1:38.798s 2. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) +0.210s 3. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) +0.331s 4. Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) +0.427s 5. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) +0.573s 6. Johann Zarco (Avintia) +0.580s 7. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +0.697s 8. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) +0.830s 9. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) +0.843s 10. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +0.861s 11. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +0.915s 12. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) +1.390s.

All the action from the main race day of MotoGPTM Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya will be LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 3:15 PM IST. The same will also be streamed LIVE on Discovery Plus application from 4:30 PM IST onward.