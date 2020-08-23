MotoGP 2020: Oliveira 'didn't try to overtake anyone' in stunning final corner that sealed first win

MotoGP 2020: Oliveira and KTM Tech 3 claim first win with double overtake on final turn



Pole-sitter Espargaro was battling Miller on the final lap, only for Oliveira to ease into first at the crucial moment and take the chequered flag.

It was a first victory for the 25-year-old and his team, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, in what was the 900th premier class race in history.

Speaking afterwards, Oliveira claimed he was simply focusing on track position and exiting the corner, only to realise he was on his own as he crossed the finish line.

"For sure, it was I think an intelligent move because Pol was starting to close the lines too much and they were losing a lot of ground," he said on BT Sport.

"I had the speed anyway and I was just waiting for the right moment to overtake, without losing time, and to do it with the Ducati in front of you is not easy.

"They both started to fight, the two last corners, it is what it is. If you look at the history here in Spielberg, when two guys arrive together, it's always the same.

"So I thought I had my chance there. I didn't try to overtake anyone, I was just getting as close as possible, preparing the exit of the corner, and when I did it I was very surprised because I crossed the finish line, I saw the chequered flag, no one was around me and I thought, 'I'm gonna win!'.

"That moment is sweet. It's super cool."

Oliveira found it difficult to sum up his feelings given the historic nature of the race at the Red Bull Ring, where a Maverick Vinales crash saw red flags waved with 12 laps remaining and where championship leader Fabio Quartararo could only finish 13th.

"I can't tell you how much it means to me because many things happened at the same time," Oliveira said.

"Many histories, as you say: first for Portugal, in the 900th grand prix, and I get to drive this BMW home! I can't believe it.

"It's super nice also to give the team the first victory. Just seeing all the names that rode for Tech 3 and all of them never won a race. To put my name up there in this very, very special place makes me very proud and gives me a lot of motivation and also stress release to carry on working."