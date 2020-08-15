MotoGP 2020: Vinales holds off charging Miller for Austria pole

Austrian MotoGP: KTM riders take Red Bull Ring by the horns



Monster Energy Yamaha rider Vinales clocked a best time of one minute and 23.450 seconds on the medium-soft tyres to ensure his spot at the head of the pack for the first of a Red Bull Ring double header.

It marks an impressive turnaround for the Spaniard, who was a lowly 14th in Brno last time out after back-to-back runners-up finishes in the opening rounds, with Vinales saying on Friday he and the team were "a little bit lost" after disappointing practice performances.

But Saturday was a much more productive day in Spielberg, Vinales topping the time sheets in FP3 before again going fastest in qualifying after being fifth fastest in FP4.

Dovizioso shines before the rain as Ducati set timeline over future

"Well I'm really happy because my objective was to be front row, I suddenly felt an incredible feeling on the bike from FP4," said Vinales, who claims a first pole since Phillip Island last year.

"The team has done really a good job. We need to understand tomorrow the right tyre, the bike is working fantastic. It's very different to Brno."

Miller was only 0.068s back of Vinales' time, meaning the Pramac Racing rider demoted MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who had been involved in a tussle with Vinales, to third.

It was confirmed on Saturday Andrea Dovizioso will leave Ducati at the end of the season and he heads the front of the second row in fourth, having momentarily posted the quickest time.

Pol Espargaro and Joan Mir are fifth and sixth respectively, while the third row is comprised of Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins and Johann Zarco.

Brad Binder won a maiden premier class race, both individually and for KTM, in Brno but will start a lowly 17th on the grid on Sunday.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 2. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) +0.068s 3. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) +0.087s 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +0.156s 5. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory) +0.162s 6. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) +0.223s 7. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +0.269s 8. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) +0.281s 9. Johann Zarco (Reale Avintia Ducati) +0.378s 10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +0.422s

LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 00:30 Hrs (12:30 am IST) onwards on Sunday, 16th August, 2020.