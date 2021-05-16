Marquez ready to 'gamble' in rain but Quartararo top again at Le Mans

Repsol Honda superstar Marquez broke his arm at the first event of the 2020 season and failed to return, seeing his run of four straight MotoGP titles come to an end.

The six-time champion only made his comeback at the Portuguese Grand Prix and is still getting to grips with his bike again.

Marquez has finished P7 and P9 but will start from sixth on the grid at Le Mans on Sunday after a strong Q2 in which he briefly led the way and finished only 0.437 seconds off pace-setter Quartararo.

The Spaniard won on his past two appearances at Le Mans and has a joint-high three victories in France, but he recognises the weather will have to play in his favour this time.

"It's true that to have a dry race in a good pace is impossible at the moment, because only in six laps I struggled the last laps," he said after qualifying.

"But it's true that if it's wet it's more a gamble. Now is time to take that gamble."

He added: "On one side, I'd prefer a dry race, because like this I continue with my preparation, with my rehabilitation.

"But it's true that, if it's raining, it's not a problem for me. It will be less demanding for the physical condition and will be a lot better."

Contento con el sábado en general! Mañana tocará adaptarse a las condiciones que nos encontremos en pista e intentar hacer una carrera sólida! QP - P6

Happy with this Saturday! Tomorrow we will have to adapt to the conditions we find on track and try to make a solid race! pic.twitter.com/taHUILM9cM — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) May 15, 2021

There is the potential for a wet race, according to the forecast, although similar was true of Saturday, resulting in "mixed" conditions.

When it was put to Marquez that he was "the master" in such scenarios, he corrected the reporter. "I was the master in those conditions," he said, emphasising the past tense.

Quartararo is now the man to catch, having secured pole position for a third consecutive grand prix for the first time in his career despite having surgery following an arm pump issue in a collapse last time out in Spain.

The 22-year-old is already the most successful French rider in MotoGP history with five race wins, yet the most recent home victor at the French GP in the top category was Pierre Monneret in 1954 and Quartararo has never reached the podium in any category at the event.

He started from pole last year, too, but came ninth, and said at Parc Ferme on Saturday: "In the last lap, I said I crash or I make front row.

"That was real, because in the last sector I pushed myself to the limit.

"I even didn't know until I arrived here that I made pole position. I saw the three bikes and I said, 'Oh, it's a shame we are not in the front row', and then I saw my mechanics moving.

"It's pole position and I'm so happy to make it two years in a row in my home GP."

An intriguing Sunday lies ahead, with world champion Joan Mir starting from 14th and 2021 leader Fabio Bagnaia 16th.

Provisional classification

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) 1:32.600

2. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) +0.081s

3. Jack Miller (Ducati) +0.104s

4. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +0.166s

5. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) +0.277s

6. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) +0.437s

7. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +0.520s

8. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda) +0.550s

9. Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha) +0.791s

10. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM) +1.267s

11. Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) +1.658s

12. Luca Marini (Esponsorama) +1.665s