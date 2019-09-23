English
MotoGP analysis: How Marquez reigned in at Motorland ahead of Dovizioso and Miller

By
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez gave himself the Championship point in Thailand despite Ducatis completing the podium.

Bengaluru, September 23: MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has looked unstoppable for much of the weekend at MotorLand Aragon, and that was no different come race day.

In his 200th Grand Prix

In other words, FIM MotoGP World Championship point!

That was despite an impressive comeback from Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), with the Italian starting tenth and made to work for it as he made his way through the pack to come home second.

Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) completed the podium, the Australian playing his cards to perfection for a late lunge on Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) in the fight for third.

Now, it is time for the flyaways. First up is the Thailand Grand Prix and it's almost all Marquez' to lose. 98 points ahead, he just has to outscore Dovizioso by two points and leave for Japan with an advantage of 100 or more. Will he wrap it up? Find out in two weeks time.

Vinales fourth

Vinales fourth

Vinales, who started on pole was left disappointed with fourth but it was a valiant effort nonetheless, with Fabio Quartararo coming home just behind the Spaniard to complete the top five and take another good haul of points after a mature ride on the limit.

Crutchlow produced a solid showing to finish P6 for the third time in four races, the British rider just edging out Aleix Espargaro.

Lightning start

Lightning start

It was Marquez who got the holeshot from pole, Plan A executed to perfection as a lightning start saw the number 93 beat Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) into Turn 1, with Miller getting a good launch from P4 on the grid to take P3.

Vinales slipped to P4 with Quartararo giving chase to Marquez on the opening lap, but by the time they crossed the line, the reigning FIM MotoGP World Championship winner was a second down the road.

Dovizioso's recovery

Dovizioso's recovery

And as Marquez crossed the line for his fourth straight win at MotorLand on his 200th Grand Prix start to extend his lead to 98 points, Dovizioso's recovery from P10 was completed in an ever-intelligent ride to second.

The Ducati rider had second wrapped up and coming onto the back straight for the final time, there was nothing more Vinales could do.

Miller impresses

Miller impresses

Miller impressed to complete the podium and take top Independent Team rider honours. It was the Australian rider's third podium of the year.

Now it's time for the paddock to pack up and head to pastures very new for the flyaways - with Buriram in Thailand next on the agenda. With the points gap back down to almost nothing, it's sure to be another awesome showdown as Dalla Porta vs Canet reignites in two weeks.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
