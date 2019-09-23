MotoGP analysis: How Marquez reigned in at Motorland ahead of Dovizioso and Miller

Bengaluru, September 23: MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has looked unstoppable for much of the weekend at MotorLand Aragon, and that was no different come race day.

In his 200th Grand Prix

That was despite an impressive comeback from Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), with the Italian starting tenth and made to work for it as he made his way through the pack to come home second.

Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) completed the podium, the Australian playing his cards to perfection for a late lunge on Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) in the fight for third.

Now, it is time for the flyaways. First up is the Thailand Grand Prix and it's almost all Marquez' to lose. 98 points ahead, he just has to outscore Dovizioso by two points and leave for Japan with an advantage of 100 or more. Will he wrap it up? Find out in two weeks time.

