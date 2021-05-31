MotoGP analysis: How Quartararo claimed an emotional win at Mugello

Jason remembered
Before the MotoGP race started at Mugello, the grid observed a minute of silence in memory of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier.
His bike and members of his team led the tribute on the grid, joined by MotoGP riders and the Mugello paddock to extend heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.
RIP Jason
The riders took the Swiss flag onto the podium in memory of Dupasquier as MotoGP community sent its condolences to all those he leaves behind.
The 19-year-old was involved in a multi-rider incident between turns 9 and 10 during the qualifying, with the session red flagged thereafter.
Oliveira back on podium
On the track, Quartararo broke the slipstream of Johann Zarco heading onto Lap 5 after making good progress on the twisty part of the circuit, and from there, the Yamaha star was able to edge clear.
By Lap 11 his lead was up to 2.7s over second place Zarco, who had Oliveira clinging onto his tailpipes.
Difficult day
Quartararo's new front start device worked well off the line as the pole-sitter managed to keep Bagnaia at bay until the braking zone, when the Italian dived up the inside to lead.
KTM and Suzuki completed the podium after a close race to lock out the top five on a difficult and emotional day in Italy.