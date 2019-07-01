MotoGP analysis: How Vinales came out on top at Dutch GP

First move
At the start of Lap 2 Vinales made his first move to take Marquez, but then all eyes on were the lead as Rins suddenly slid out...leaving him under the pressure of leading a premier class race for the first time, and Quartararo in second for a rookie 1-2.
The number 36 then headed a bit wide and the number 20 sliced through, with Vinales taking over in second and Marquez up into third.
Rossi crashed
There were a few names missing from the finishers along with Rins, the biggest of which was Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).
The 'Doctor' lost the chance at a ride back through the field as he collided with Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and both went down, making it a difficult run of three for the number 46 of late.
Marquez's favourite
Next up is the Sachsenring and that's one of Marquez' signature venues, so there will be some ominous music as the reigning champion makes the short trip south.
But with Vinales on form, Quartararo ever-closer despite his recent surgery and the likes of Rins with speed if not always luck, the last race before the summer break will be unmissable.
Incredible podium
It was a a classic trio of cat and mouse in the lead at Assen. An unstoppable force met an oft-immovable Marquez in the Dutch TT, with the two going head-to-head.
Finally, it was 'V for Vinales as the Yamaha rider took on Marquez and came out on top at Assen in an incredible podium.