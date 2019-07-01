MotoGP analysis: How Vinales came out on top at Dutch GP

Bengaluru, July 1: Maverick Vinales of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP took a stunning Grand Prix win at the TT Assen circuit, stalking the front before striking for the lead and stretching his legs to pull away frm reigning FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team).

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) followed up his record-breaking pole position on Saturday with another podium, impressing once again even as he continues to recover from arm pump surgery.

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) took the holeshot from third on the grid, the Suzuki man streaking away from the line and soon joined by impressive rookie team-mate Joan Mir as he slotted into second.

Quartararo didn't retain P1 but he stayed third after a solid start, with eventual winner Vinales the man initially losing out a little. Marquez was next up, with Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) harrying teammate Danilo Petrucci just behind.

First move At the start of Lap 2 Vinales made his first move to take Marquez, but then all eyes on were the lead as Rins suddenly slid out...leaving him under the pressure of leading a premier class race for the first time, and Quartararo in second for a rookie 1-2. The number 36 then headed a bit wide and the number 20 sliced through, with Vinales taking over in second and Marquez up into third. Rossi crashed There were a few names missing from the finishers along with Rins, the biggest of which was Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP). The 'Doctor' lost the chance at a ride back through the field as he collided with Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and both went down, making it a difficult run of three for the number 46 of late. Marquez's favourite Next up is the Sachsenring and that's one of Marquez' signature venues, so there will be some ominous music as the reigning champion makes the short trip south. But with Vinales on form, Quartararo ever-closer despite his recent surgery and the likes of Rins with speed if not always luck, the last race before the summer break will be unmissable. Incredible podium It was a a classic trio of cat and mouse in the lead at Assen. An unstoppable force met an oft-immovable Marquez in the Dutch TT, with the two going head-to-head. Finally, it was 'V for Vinales as the Yamaha rider took on Marquez and came out on top at Assen in an incredible podium.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)