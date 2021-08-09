MotoGP analysis: Martin masterclass at Red Bull Ring

First, the Spaniard broke the lap record for pole on Saturday and then put in an imperious performance to outpace reigning FIM World Championship winner Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) on Sunday, taking his first premier class win and becoming the first Independent Team rider on a Ducati to win a MotoGP race.

And for Pramac Racing, the wait is over as that victory with Ducati finally comes their way.

Martin claims maiden MotoGP win in dramatic Styrian Grand Prix

Mir took second and his best result of the season so far, with 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) completing the rostrum to do some impressive damage control in the standings at a tougher venue for Yamaha.

That's all in store from the Styrian Grand Prix, but not for the Red Bull Ring.

The stunning venue welcomes MotoGP paddock back for more next weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix, and there will be a new premier class winner lining up -- Jorge Martin.

Will the deck shuffle again or can he go back to back? Come Friday, we will start to see some answers! Revv up!

Good comeback It is not always easy being a MotoGP rider and Martin will be the first one to admit it. The Pramac Racing rider spent a significant amount of time in rehab this year as he recovered from injuries sustained in a horror crash earlier this season, but moments like the one at Styrian GP are ones you could savour for a lifetime. Red flag drama It was a sensational performance from the poleman, who was able to keep his nerve despite a dramatic backdrop to a thrilling race at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg. A pulsating start to the Grand Prix was brought to a premature end on the second lap when the red flag was waved after Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who came out of retirement after receiving a wildcard entry, highsided and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) crashed into his loose bike. Mir plays second fiddle Martin was showing experience beyond his years to keep Mir at arm's length, with the Suzuki man waiting for his chance to pounce. However, against the odds, it was the No.36 who made the mistake, getting it wrong at Turn 3 allowing the race leader to widen the gap to over a second, and that was that. Perhaps with the bigger picture in mind, Mir called off the chase, settling for second and making some inroads into the 2021 FIM World Championship lead, and handing rookie Martin a sensational maiden premier class victory. Twists and turns Meanwhile, Quartararo, also stood on the podium, with the Frenchman extending his 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship lead as a result. The Styrian GP had it all -- red flag, a rookie winner, a first-ever Ducati satellite victory, Championship twists and turns. We all missed MotoGP a lot and what a comeback after the summer break. Now, we just can't wait for the Austrian Grand Prix next week! Bring it on

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)