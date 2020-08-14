Dovizioso shines before the rain as Ducati set timeline over future

Dovizioso has been with Ducati since 2013, recording 13 race wins in the premier class and finishing second in the championship standings in the three previous years.

The Italian rider has yet to record a victory in the opening three dates in the rescheduled 2020 calendar, though he was in impressive form in Friday's practice sessions ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Still, it is unclear if he will be sticking with the team beyond the current campaign – particularly as Jack Miller is already confirmed to be joining from Ducati's factory team next year.

The situation will seemingly become much clearer soon, however, with Ducati set to decide after next week's Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Team boss Davide Tardozzi said during an interview with DAZN Spain on Friday: "After the two races in Austria, we will take a decision about Andrea Dovizioso."

Former world champion Jorge Lorenzo - who spent 2017 and 2018 riding for Ducati - has been linked with a comeback.

Still, Dovizioso seemed unperturbed by speculation surrounding his future ahead of this weekend's race in Austria, going second fastest in FP1.

Pol Espargaro set the pace before rain hindered the second session, meaning no rider was able to improve on the earlier times following the change in conditions.