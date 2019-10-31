English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez's focus not on Lorenzo's record points haul

By
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquezs focus not on Lorenzos record points haul

Malaysia, Oct 31: MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is closing in on another record heading into the penultimate race of the season at the Malaysian Grand Prix, though he insists it is not on his mind.

Having already secured his fourth successive championship, Marquez is now aiming to better the record points tally of 383 points, set by his now Honda Repsol team-mate Jorge Lorenzo in 2010.

Lorenzo, then of Yamaha, amassed the total across 18 races in the 2010 season, while Marquez - after 17 events so far in 2019 - has managed 375.

To surpass the record, Marquez, who has won the last five races on the bounce, will need to finish seventh or higher.

"No, I never changed the strategy even when I was fighting for the championship," Marquez told a news conference when asked about breaking the points record.

"The strategy will be the same. It's true I can score the most points over 18 races but it's a record we will remember if somebody gets it again, so I don't care about this record.

"I'll keep the same strategy, target to try and finish on the podium but of course today my target is to win. My opponents will give an answer whether that will be possible over the weekend."

While finishing seventh or above should prove a routine task for Marquez, adverse weather could present the biggest obstacle for the Spaniard, with heavy rain forecast.

More MOTORSPORT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue